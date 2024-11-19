PDP’s Ajayi Rejects Ondo Election Results, Reveals Next Move

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in last Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has rejected the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), vowing to challenge them at the election tribunal.

Ajayi, a former Deputy Governor, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC of engaging in widespread electoral malpractice to manipulate the election outcome.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Ayo Fadaka, Ajayi alleged that his investigation into the election process uncovered “contents of criminality prosecuted by both APC and the INEC.”

Ajayi criticized INEC’s handling of elections since the APC assumed power in 2015, claiming that the electoral body had continued “in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that were diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires.”

He maintained that the election did not reflect the will of the people and insisted on seeking justice through legal means.

INEC had earlier declared APC candidate Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the winner of the election with a landslide victory across all 18 local government areas of the state.

He said, “While not divulging the nature and extent of the results of our investigations for now, our only prayer is that those who possess the privileges to determine the fate of people and nation should begin to live up to expectations and fear God, in the interest of our nation, it’s wellness, peace and tranquility, else they be reduced to same level of criminals and bandits who continuously lay landmines that undermine the progress of our nation.

“We particularly call on the Judiciary to brace up and perform the sacred and onerous responsibilities to guarantee the portability of justice to people and institutions that seek it, the nation and people will appreciate that.

“In summary, we reject the results of the Nov 16th election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery, that is the option available to us and we are hopeful that man and God who is the ultimate will give us justice.

“It is time we begin to eschew criminality from our electoral process.”