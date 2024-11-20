IGP Orders Arrest Of Osun Anti-Kidnapping Squad Leader Over Alleged Attempted Murder

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Head of the Osun State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Moses Lohor, and members of his team for attempted murder.

The development was confirmed by Samuel Ojo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, through a statement issued by Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, after a closed-door meeting with the governor and the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Umar Abba.

The incident in question involved the alleged shooting of Wakeel Nurudeen Iyanda Alowonle, Chairman of the Osun State Transport Management System, on Monday night by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by Lohor.

The police claimed that Alowonle was shot while allegedly attempting to evade arrest after a pistol and ammunition were reportedly found in his car. However, the Osun State government described the shooting as a suspected case of murder.

Kolapo Alimi, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, condemned the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Governor Adeleke has vowed to ensure justice is served, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to protecting citizens from abuse of power.

The statement on Wednesday said, “Moses Lohor had shot Alowonle in the abdomen at the police station after his arrest over a domestic brawl with a neighbour. The park chairman is currently on life support at the Intensive Care Unit of the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.”

Ojo narrated that the police authorities viewed Moses’ conduct as unprofessional, illegal, unauthorised, and against the operational code.

He also noted that Moses and his men had been moved to Abuja this morning.

The statement added, “We can confirm that the police authorities at the highest level have acted decisively on this matter. A clear punitive directive was issued by the IG. Mr Governor has directed we follow up to ensure that justice is served.”