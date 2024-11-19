Tinubu Govt To Establish National Youth Development Bank

The Federal Government announced on Tuesday its intention to create a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank.

According to the government, the banks would serve as essential instruments for “offering financial and informational assistance to young Nigerians.”

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, announced this during a Stakeholders Roundtable focused on Northern Youth Development, organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja.

He noted that since taking office, his administration has introduced a comprehensive strategy for youth development that encompasses various key sectors aimed at facilitating Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Tinubu also praised the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto and former Premier of Northern Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello.

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation.

“His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives,” he said.

Tinubu asserted that the advancement of Northern Nigeria is essential for the overall prosperity of the country. He emphasized that any hindrance to the progress of a particular region adversely affects the entire nation.

“For far too long, we have been taunted as a nation with the most children out of school—a reality that should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action.

“This alarming statistic has turned the promise of our population into a challenge rather than the dividend it ought to be,” he added.

Tinubu re-echoed his administration’s pioneering youth development initiatives, including the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters.

“Our creative and digital economy is another goldmine,” the President said, outlining programmes such as the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

He enumerated various initiatives, such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), aimed at enhancing access to higher education and the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) designed to foster digital entrepreneurship.

Additionally, he mentioned the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) to facilitate participation in global markets, Youth Enterprise Clusters to promote business development, and the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to meet housing needs.

Regarding agriculture, the President stated that investments in this sector and industrialization would further establish the North as Nigeria’s leading agricultural centre.

In addressing the regional security issues, Tinubu outlined strategies to restore stability in the North.

These strategies include bolstering community policing, rehabilitating those displaced, and tackling cross-border issues such as smuggling and insurgency.

He underscored the critical nature of the situation, noting that by 2050, Nigeria is projected to be the third-largest country in the world, with approximately three-quarters of its population under the age of 21.

“Our challenge here is to engineer a transition towards a federation defined by order, stability, and safety,” he added, noting that “this task is both urgent and achievable.”

The President also directly challenged young Nigerians: “You are not just the future of this nation—you are its present.

“Your energy, ideas, and determination are already shaping our policies and programmes.

“Our commitment is to provide you with the skill set and opportunities to thrive in a competitive world.”

The administration is committed to harnessing the potential of Nigerian youth, with the aim of turning their aspirations into a lasting representation of democracy, development, and progress for the nation.

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, highlighted the essential importance of youth education in fostering national development.

“Our youths are the foundation of any development we envisage in our society. They are not just leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today,” he said.

The Sultan further highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue with the youth, stating that “forums like this must be held continuously to dialogue with our youths across the northern states.”

He emphasised the importance of education, asserting that it “is the most robust legacy any leader can leave to society.

“Without education, you are a nobody. I believe in infrastructural development, such as roads and bridges, but more money should be spent on educating our children.

“That is why we need to dwell more on how we can ensure that our children are educated.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, Muazu Babangida, noted that the event marked the foundation’s 15th anniversary.