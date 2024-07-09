Wales Replace Coach Rob Page With Ex-Liverpool Star Craig Bellamy

Wales Football Association has appointed former Liverpool striker, Craig Bellamy as their new head coach weeks after the federation sacked Rob Page.

Craig Bellamy signed a four-year deal with the Wales national team which is expected to expire on June 30, 2028, according to a statement from the Wales FA.

Recall that Wales FA had to let Rob Page go after failing to qualify the country for the Euro 2024 which is currently ongoing in Germany.

Before the FA finally decided to sack him, Page failed to lead the country to victory in two successive friendly games. The country suffered a 0-0 draw with lowly-rated Gibraltar and an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Slovakia under Page’s watch.

Following these results, the Wales FA engaged in a series of meetings with the embattled coach that ended up resulting in his sack.

Craig Bellamy is expected to return Wales to the path of success ahead of the Nations League and the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Since Page qualified Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time in over 60 years, it will be inexcusable if the country fails to make it to the next edition of the global football festival.

After signing his deal with Wales, the 44-year-old former assistant coach to Vincent Kompany at Burnley said: “I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football.

“I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”