“Don’t Watch France Vs Spain Euro 2024 Clash” – Didier Deschamps Tells Critics

The head coach of France’s national team, Didier Deschamps, has urged critics of the team not to watch their Euro 2024 semi-final clash with Spain later tonight.

At 8 p.m. later today, July 9, France will face Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany as they battle for the Euro 2024 final ticket.

Most critics believe that France don’t deserve to go this far in the tournament because of what they term “boring” football.

Note that France are now the first team in the history of the European Championship to get to the semi-finals of the tournament without scoring a goal in open play.

Recall that they beat Austria 1-0 in the group stage via an own goal. They drew 0-0 with Netherlands and ended their group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw thanks to Kylian Mbappe‘s penalty kick.

In the round of 16, coach Didier Deschamps and his boys scaled through to the next round after a 1-0 win over Belgium, thanks to an own goal. Against Portugal in the quarter-finals, they dragged the game into a penalty shootout

Hence, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Spain vs France clash, a reporter asked Didier Deschamps about his team playing “boring football”.

The French coach responded: “Maybe it’s not the same as it was in the past, but we do have the capability to spark emotions and make lots of French men and women happy with our results, especially after a difficult period in our country.”

Interestingly, the coach of Spain, Luis de la Fuente, doesn’t see France’s approach in Euro 2024 as boring. He noted that what matters most in a tournament is the result while noting that entertaining football is part of Spain’s “DNA”.

“We all try to build a gameplan that will help you win,” the coach told reporters in Germany on Monday.

“Spain are an eye-catching team, I won’t deny that, it’s our DNA, but in the end, here it’s about winning. We want to play, but we want to be practical.

“Our way to get the result is to try to be eye-catching. But at this stage, it’s the result that counts because it is how your job will get judged and evaluated in the end.”