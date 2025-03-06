Why Lyon Coach Paulo Fonseca Was Ban By French FA

The French League’s disciplinary commission announced on Wednesday that newly appointed Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca has been banned from all match-related activities until November 30.

The French FA slammed this ban on Paulo Fonseca following a heated confrontation with a referee during a recent game. This disciplinary action comes just four weeks after Fonseca took over the head coaching position from the dismissed Pierre Sage.

The incident that led to the ban occurred during Lyon’s Ligue 1 clash against Brest, where the team secured a 2-1 victory last Sunday. In a moment of frustration, Fonseca confronted the referee, leading to his dismissal from the sidelines. This has put him in a precarious situation as he finds himself unable to direct his team from the dugout or even enter the referee’s changing room during this critical period.

In addition to this major suspension, Fonseca faces further restrictions; he is prohibited from entering his team’s changing rooms until mid-September.

Sebastien Deneux, the president of the disciplinary commission, provided insight into the ruling, stating, “By throwing himself at the referee and shouting at him, Fonseca displayed an intimidating and threatening attitude.”

This incident not only raises questions about his behaviour but also casts doubt on his future as head coach of Lyon.

Since his arrival on January 31, Fonseca has managed only three matches: a disappointing loss to Marseille, a convincing 4-0 victory over Reims, and the recent win against Brest. Currently, Lyon sit in sixth place, reflecting a mixed start under his leadership.

Wednesday’s ruling comes in the wake of another high-profile disciplinary case in Ligue 1, where Marseille president Pablo Longoria received a 15-match ban for allegations of refereeing “corruption” following his team’s 3-0 defeat against Auxerre.

Deneux expressed regret over the ongoing issues within the league, emphasizing, “The commission regrets that once again a major figure in Ligue 1 has demonstrated such behaviour. Mr. Fonseca is a coach in Ligue 1, and he is, above all, a teacher. This attitude is completely incompatible with his duties.”