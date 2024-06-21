Wales Sack Head Coach Rob Page After Failing To Qualify For Euro 2024

Wales have parted ways with their head coach, Rob Page, for failing to qualify the country for the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Rob Page has been the head coach of Wales for three and a half years now. The best he helped them to achieve was qualifying the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which was their first appearance in the tournament in 64 years. He also lead the country to a second-round finish at the Euro 2020.

Afterwards, the 49-year-old tactician couldn’t do much for the country as they failed to qualify for the ongoing Euro 2024.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) had to sack the coach after leading the country to a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar on June 6, and a 4-0 defeat against Slovakia on June 9, 2024.

Afterwards, the FA and coach Rob Page had a series of meetings which lasted for over one week before all parties agreed to part ways.

Before now, Page was expected to lead Wales in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers despite the criticism against him from Welsh fans. But that dream has been cut short with immediate effect.

The FAW’s chief football officer, Dave Adams, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the association over the last seven years, firstly as the under-21s head coach and then onto the role of Cymru [Wales] head coach.”

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney added: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams.

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”