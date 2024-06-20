Euro 2024 To Influence Victor Osimhen’s Move – Agent

The future of Victor Osimhen might be determined after the ongoing European Championship in Germany according to famous Italian agent, Andrea D’Amico.

Victor Osimhen’s current club, Napoli have made it clear that the 25-year-old Nigerian striker is available for sale in this summer transfer window.

So far this summer, a series of clubs have shown interest in Osimhen including Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

But the release clause in his current contract with Napoli which is said to be around €130 million has reportedly been a problem in the negotiations.

Advertisement

A club like PSG is reportedly willing to pay close to the release clause but Victor Osimhen is determined to move to the Premier League. Unfortunately for him, Chelsea are reportedly out of the running, leaving Arsenal as his major suitor.

D’Amico told Radio Marte, as reported by Area Napoli, that clubs are not pushing too hard for Osimhen because they are waiting for Euro 2024 to end on July 14.

The football agent said, “It’s too early to say, there is a clause and in my opinion, we will have to wait until the end of the European Championships: many want to study this competition because it has already happened that profiles emerge or important players are confirmed and therefore important goals are scored.

Advertisement

“In any case, I believe that the most likely destination for Osimhen is always the Premier League, with more than one club that may be interested.”