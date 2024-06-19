Bruno Fernandes Admits He Made “A Lot Of Mistakes” In Portugal’s Euro 2024 Opener

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he made “a lot of mistakes” during the Euro 2024 group stage encounter against the Czech Republic.

During the game, Bruno Fernandes and his star-studded national team couldn’t score any goal throughout the first half of the encounter.

In the second half, Lukáš Provod stunned the Portuguese side as he scored the match-opener in the 62nd minute.

Portugal waited for an own goal scored by Robin Hranáč in the 69th minute to grab the equalizer.

Even though Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes played every minute of the game, it was 21-year-old substitute Francisco Conceição who scored the winner for them in the 2nd minute of injury time.

After the game, Fernandes told reporters that he took too many risks during the game and made mistakes, especially in the first half.

However, the 29-year-old midfielder added that he is not scared of making mistakes which he said is part of football.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, especially me”, Fernandes said.

“Taking risks has two sides of the coin. I am aware of this. The midfielders take more risks.

“But also, once I can pass the ball, I have a lot of quality in front of me to score a goal.

“So I’m not worried about making mistakes, because it is part of the game.”

Bruno Fernandes and his Portuguese side will hope to continue pushing for the top spot in Group F by beating Turkey on Saturday, June 22.