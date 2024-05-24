‘We Want To Be Playing Champions League Football’ – Bruno Fernandes Says

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has stressed that he is not thinking of leaving the club this season despite viral speculations.

In the last four seasons, Bruno Fernandes has been arguably the most consistent player at United.

The Portuguese star who arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 has scored 79 goals and provided 65 assists in 232 games in all competitions.

After the chaotic 2023-2024 Premier League campaign in which United finished 8th, Fernandes won his third Manchester United player of the season award. He is one win away from matching the joint record of David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo who have won the award four times each.

But the Portugal international is not in for individual awards and records. He wants Manchester United to compete for titles, play in Cup finals consistently, and play Champions League football which they won’t play next season.

Due to his inability to help Manchester United win trophies consistently, reports went viral earlier this season that Fernandes was considering his future at Old Trafford.

Note that despite how good the 29-year-old attacking midfielder has been, he has only managed to win one League Cup for United. He has the chance of winning his first FA Cup on Saturday, May 25 against in-form Manchester City.

Ahead of the game, Bruno Fernandes told DAZN that his family love it in the city of Manchester and will remain at Old Trafford as long as his desire to win titles matches with that of the club.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” Fernandes said.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete in the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in the cup finals. That is the standard.”

He added, “Frustration. Isn’t that what we all feel? That’s really the only word for this season, I think. If you ask me, or if you ask any United fan, it would be the same.

“There were so many moments when we won a massive game, and it felt like OK, now we are going to build from this, and it just never happened.”