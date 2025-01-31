Rabat Process: Nigeria Takes Over Chairmanship From Portugal

Nigeria has been chosen to chair the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development, known as Rabat Process.

Naija News reports that the official handover was announced on Friday by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Professor Yilwatda said Portugal’s official handover to Nigeria ushered in a new era of strengthened migration governance between Africa and Europe.

“Under Nigeria’s leadership, we will champion youth empowerment, climate-related migration, and sustainable pathways for people on the move!

Nigeria is honoured to be chosen to chair the Rabat Process (Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development) for 2025–2026, and take over from Portugal,” he said.

In a statement on his X handle, the Minister commended member states for trusting Nigeria with the role.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the good people of Nigeria, I extend our deepest gratitude to all member states for this great responsibility,” he stated.

He further commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating him for the position, stating, “It is a call to action, and we will deliver!”

Yilwatda pledged to focus on regional integration, youth empowerment, and enhancing safe migration.

“Under Nigeria’s leadership, we will focus on regional cooperation, youth empowerment, climate-related migration, strengthening migration governance, and ensuring resources for people on the move.

“Together, we will drive impactful policies that create opportunities, enhance safe migration, and tackle root causes.

“The journey ahead is crucial, but with collaboration and commitment, we will make migration a tool for development, not desperation,” he added.