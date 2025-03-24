“APC Is A Humane Party, We Are Strategists” – Tinubu’s Minister Declares

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has asserted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a humane and strategic party, emphasizing that it does not engage in excessive noise-making but focuses on effective governance.

Speaking during a Rhythm FM programme in Jos over the weekend, Yilwatda, who was the APC governorship candidate in Plateau State, expressed confidence that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would not retain power in the state come 2027.

The Minister further stated that he would actively campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, assuring that Tinubu would secure victory in Plateau State.

Criticizing the PDP-led administration in Plateau, Yilwatda argued that it lacks dynamism and effectiveness.

He contrasted this with the APC, which he described as a party that operates strategically rather than making unnecessary noise.

“There’s no vibrancy for the PDP administration on the Plateau. The APC is a humane party. We are strategists, we don’t make noise. Strategists don’t make much noise. I will be coming back to Plateau State during the campaign. I will campaign for Tinubu in 2027, and Tinubu will win Plateau State,” he affirmed.

“Politically, I have the capacity to put pressure on the state, but I choose to give them space to work so we can rate them at the end,” he added.