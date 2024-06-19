Fabregas Hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s Performance In Portugal’s Euro 2024 Opener

Former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall play has improved greatly after Portugal’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 18.

On the said date, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to feature in 6 editions of the European Championship.

The 39-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner played the entire minutes of the encounter and gave a very good account of himself even though he failed to put his name on the score sheet.

Ronaldo was instrumental in ensuring that Portugal grabbed the maximum three points in their Euro 2024 group stage opener.

Analysing Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance in the game via BBC, 37-year-old Fabregas believes the Portuguese, who will be 40-year-old in February 2025, is exhibiting “so much confidence” at the tournament.

The former Chelsea midfielder said: “His overall play has been much, much better than we have seen over the last couple of years.

“At the end of the day, whatever you do, if the team plays well or the team does not play well, he always finds a chance.

“Either to create something for himself or the team.

“At this moment, I think he is feeling so much confidence.”

Portugal’s next game in the Euro 2024 is against Turkey at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

