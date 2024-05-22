Cesc Fabregas Hails Mikel Arteta For Creating Premier League Monster

Former Arsenal captain, Cesc Fabregas is satisfied with the progress coach Mikel Arteta has made at Arsenal so far.

Cesc Fabregas believes that Arteta is creating another monster in the Premier League like Pep Guardiola did at Manchester City.

Recall that before Pep Guardiola arrived at City in 2016, Manchester City were not a consistent competitor for major titles. But between then and now, City have become a monster both in domestic and European football.

Under the watch of Guardiola, Manchester City have won 15 major titles including one UEFA Champions League, and 6 Premier League titles.

As for Mikel Arteta who cut his teeth in coaching by serving as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at Manchester City, things have not been as perfect as they are at City.

Since 2019, Mikel Arteta has only managed to win one FA Cup and two Community Shields. In the last two seasons, the Spanish tactician contended for the Premier League title with City until the last moments of the campaign, especially in the 2023-2024 season.

In his assessment, Cesc Fabregas believes Mikel Arteta has made a lot of progress with the Gunners and it is just a matter of time before his team’s potentials fully manifest. Hence, he stressed that Arsenal’s second-place finish this season was an achievement.

“It’s still an achievement. They don’t give it that much attention either because it’s, ‘oh, they always win’, but it’s very difficult, very difficult”, Fabregas told El Larguero.

“They have a lot of money and they have the best players but it is also very difficult because you are competing in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

“In the Premier League, Arsenal are creating a monster too and they [City] continue to beat them and compete well and it’s not the end.”

