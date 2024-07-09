Ex-Super Eagles Player, Sone Aluko Becomes First Team Coach In EPL Club

Former Super Eagles striker Sone Aluko has landed himself a coaching job at the newly promoted Premier League club, Ipswich Town.

Sone Aluko who ended his football career at Ipswich Town earlier this year after playing for the then EFL Championship side for three seasons, has been promoted to one of the club’s first-team coaches.

Aluko will work under Ipswich Town Manager, Kieran McKenna, as one of his assistant coaches starting from the forthcoming 2024-2025 season.

The 35-year-old former Nigerian winger who was born in Hounslow, England, was given the first team coaching job after earning the required coaching badges.

“The club is pleased to announce that Sone Aluko has joined Kieran McKenna’s backroom staff as a first-team coach,” a statement from Ipswich Town reads.

“His playing days at Town saw him set consistently high standards and contribute to the first-team environment, working closely with his teammates and coaches on the way to more than 50 appearances across all competitions and back-to-back promotions.

“Sone also progressed with his coaching badges – along with other members of the first-team squad – as a player and will now begin working with Kieran and the other coaches.”

Sone Aluko started his football career at Birmingham City in 2007 after graduating from the club’s academy. He played briefly on loan at Aberdeen and Blackpool.

He joined Aberdeen permanently in 2008 and went on to play for 6 other clubs including Fulham, Reading, and Hull City.

In his last season as a professional footballer, Sone Aluko scored four goals in 62 games in all competitions for Ipswich.

In 2023, he participated in the UEFA B coaching course run by the PFA. After completing the course, he served as one of Ipswich Town’s analysts while still playing for the club.

Before retiring from international football in 2015, Aluko played 7 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, scoring two goals.