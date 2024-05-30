Kieran McKenna Extends His Contract With New EPL Club Ipswich Town

Newly promoted Premier League club, Ipswich Town have successfully extended the contract of Kieran McKenna after a bit of back-and-forth.

Recall that Kieran McKenna led Ipswich Town to finish second in the EFL Championship which earned them a place in the Premier League for the first time in over two decades.

Due to his outstanding performance at Ipswich Town, several top Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United attempted to appoint him as their manager.

But the 38-year-old former Manchester United assistant coach reportedly turned down the moves and decided to commit his future to the newly promoted side.

Kieran McKenna who was born in England and represented Ireland in international football has penned a four-year contract with Ipswich Town.

The new deal reportedly made him one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League. However, his new wages have not been revealed.

After signing the deal, McKenna said: “I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club.

“We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I’m excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years.”

Ipswich chief executive officer Mark Ashton added: “Success brings its challenges and there has been considerable speculation in recent weeks.

“For Kieran to have signed a new contract is a significant boost, heading into such an important campaign.”

