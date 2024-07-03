Top Nigerian Players Abroad Currently Out OF Contract

Some top Nigerian players abroad are currently without a contract as clubs across Europe are set to commence pre-season training ahead of next season.

Top on the list of Nigerian players aboard who are currently without a club is Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

The contract of Ndidi who helped Leicester City to return to the Premier League in the just concluded 2023-2024 season, expired on June 30, 2024. Before the expiration of the contract, the newly promoted EPL club announced that they were still negotiating with the 27-year-old midfielder.

Reports claimed that Ndidi had rejected Leicester’s initial offer as he hopes to move to a bigger club as a free agent in this summer transfer window.

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the top Nigerian players abroad who is currently without a contract. Leicester City released the Super Super forward days before his contract expired.

The 27-year-old forward who scored 61 goals and provided 34 assists in 232 appearances for Leicester City is reportedly linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, and the Premier League. But at the time of writing, nothing concrete for the forward yet.

Another Nigerian player abroad who is currently without a contract is Gabriel Osho. His contract with relegated Luton Town ran out on June 30, 2024.

The defender who is yet to play for the Super Eagles has been playing for Luton Town since 2020. There are reports that Luton Town have been trying to extend the contract of the 25-year-old defender amid links with a top club like Tottenham Hotspur.

Also, Super Eagles veteran, Ahmed Musa, hasn’t landed a new club since he mutually terminated his contract with Turkish side, Sivasspor.

Since he terminated his contract with the Turkish side earlier this year, the 31-year-old winger has been busy with social programmes in Nigeria and there are no signs that he could land a big club this summer.

Victor Moses is another veteran Nigerian player who is currently without a contract with any club. His three-year contract with Spartak Moscow expired earlier in the year. Currently, no reports are linking the 33-year-old former Super Eagles winger to another club.