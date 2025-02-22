Former Polish Star Urges Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri To Play For Nigeria

Former Poland international Emmanuel Olisadebe has urged Arsenal rising star Ethan Nwaneri to consider committing his international future to Nigeria instead of England.

Ethan Nwaneri, who has emerged as one of England’s most promising young talents, has made impressive strides at Arsenal since his senior debut. At just 17 years old, he has already demonstrated significant potential in both the Premier League and domestic competitions.

He made headlines on 18 September 2022 by becoming the youngest-ever player for Arsenal and the youngest to feature in the Premier League at just 15 years and 181 days. This remarkable achievement surpassed the previous records held by Harvey Elliott and Sunderland’s Derek Forster, who had stood since 1964.

Nwaneri’s progress has continued, and in September, he scored his first senior goal with a brace in Arsenal’s 5–1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round. Just two months later, on 23 November, he found the net again in the Premier League, scoring his first goal in the Gunners’ 3–0 win against Nottingham Forest, which made him the ninth-youngest scorer in the competition’s history at 17 years and 247 days.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Ethan Nwaneri has represented England at youth levels and is being monitored by the Three Lions boss, Thomas Tuchel.

However, he still has the option to switch allegiance to Nigeria, a move that might be appealing given the Super Eagles’ current need for a high-quality right winger. With Samuel Chukwueze and Nathan Tella facing challenges in consistency, Nwaneri could provide a fresh attacking option for Nigeria.

Olisadebe, who chose to represent Poland during his career, shared his thoughts on such decisions. He understands the complexities and emphasizes that it’s ultimately a personal choice for the player.

“I think it boils down to the players themselves,” Olisadebe explained. “It’s about making the right decision for one’s career. If he believes that playing for England is what will benefit him, that’s his choice. However, one must acknowledge that it can be challenging to secure a long-term role within the senior English national team.”

He also highlighted that many players of Nigerian descent have faced difficulties in establishing themselves within England’s squad, with some earning caps but failing to secure regular playing time.

Conversely, players opting for Nigeria have often enjoyed rewarding international careers. For example, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina have both attained notable success at the Africa Cup of Nations. Similarly, Ademola Lookman, who switched his allegiance from England to Nigeria, was recognized as the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, celebrating his achievements at the AFCON, Europa League, and Serie A.

In light of these considerations, Nwaneri has the potential to carve out a successful international career, and his decision will play a pivotal role in shaping his future.