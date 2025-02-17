Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman Resumes Training, Fulham Coach Hails Calvin Bassey

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Ademola Lookman is set to make a return to Atalanta’s squad for their crucial UEFA Champions League encounter against Club Brugge.

Ademola Lookman, who suffered a knee injury during a training session last month, has been on the sidelines, missing the team’s last six matches across various competitions.

After weeks of rehabilitation, Lookman participated in part of Sunday’s training session alongside his teammates, fueling optimism about his comeback.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, it is anticipated that he will be fit to play in the second leg of the playoff, scheduled to take place at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

This match is particularly important as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side seeks to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg held last week.

This season, Lookman has made a significant impact on the pitch, contributing 14 goals and providing seven assists in just 24 appearances for Atalanta across all competitions, underscoring his importance to the squad.

In other news, Fulham manager Marco Silva expressed his relief and satisfaction after defender Calvin Bassey found the back of the net during the club’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Saturday. Bassey’s goal was a significant moment, marking his first of the season and proving pivotal in clinching the win for the London club.

Silva acknowledged the hard work that has gone into refining Bassey’s positioning in the penalty area. The coach said, “The players’ celebration spoke volumes about how much they value Calvin as a teammate. Scoring his first goal for Fulham is a milestone, and he has quickly become a much-loved member of the dressing room.

“We have been focusing on enhancing his positional awareness in the box, so it was immensely rewarding to see him finally get that goal.”