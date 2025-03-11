Ola Aina Is Best Ball-winner In Defensive Areas, Ojo Olorunleke Moves To Ethiopia

Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina has emerged as a top performer in Europe’s top five leagues, leading the pack as the best ball-winner in defensive areas, according to statistics from WhoScored.

Ola Aina, a 28-year-old Nigerian full-back has delivered an impressive season for Forest, contributing over 2,500 minutes of play across various competitions and showcasing his skills at the highest level.

“Aina has excelled by winning the ball back in defensive areas an impressive 13 times more than any other player, securing his position at the top of this category across the continent,” the club noted in a report on Tuesday.

His remarkable defensive capabilities have played a crucial role in bolstering Forest’s defence, significantly aiding goalkeeper Matz Sels, who has achieved 12 Premier League clean sheets this season, the highest in the league and matching Aina’s personal best to date.

Furthermore, Aina has stood out as a key disruptor against opposing attacks, leading the Forest squad with 30 interceptions in the 2024/2025 season—a statistic that places him joint-26th in the entire Premier League.

Aina’s ability to win duels and halt opponent advances was particularly evident in Forest’s recent 1-0 victory against Manchester City. His pivotal tackle on Omar Marmoush set the stage for the game-winning goal.

In his matchup against City’s Jérémy Doku, Aina displayed remarkable defensive strength, winning four ground duels, making three clearances (including two-headed), and recovering the ball four times.

In other news, Super Eagles goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke has completed his transfer to Ethiopian club Wolwalo Adigrat University on a short-term contract.

The 29-year-old, whose previous contract with Sudanese club Al Merrikh SC was recently terminated, is poised to bring his skills to Wolwalo Adigrat University, who currently sit at the bottom of the Ethiopian League with only nine points from 19 matches.

Olorunleke was part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire and previously celebrated winning the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with Enyimba in 2023.