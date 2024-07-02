‘I Dare You To Come To Nigeria’ – Blessing CEO Threatens To Expose Tunde Ednut

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has threatened to expose controversial Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Naija News reports that Blessing, during an Instagram live session, alleged that Tunde Ednut was the one instigating controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan, to insult celebrities.

She also alleged that Ednut could not travel to Nigeria for over a decade because he is running from crimes he committed before fleeing the country.

Blessing threatened to expose Tunde Ednut’s shady past if he continues to influence VeryDarkMan to blackmail others.

She challenged Ednut to return to Nigeria if he is a saint.

She said, “Should we dig up Tunde Ednut’s past? He has a shady past. Ask him why he hasn’t stepped foot in Nigeria for over a decade.

“He is abroad because he knows that Nigerian law can’t catch up with him there. He is enabling VeryDarkMan but can’t come to Nigeria. I dare him to come to Nigeria. Is he a saint? We know his past. Let him come out, let us dig up his record since you all are blackmailing others with their past.”