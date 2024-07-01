Why I Am Going Ahead With International Airport – Gov Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration’s plan to upgrade Ibadan Airport to an international airport was not a hasty decision.

He said his administration was not upgrading the Alakia airport to international airport because other states were doing the same but for economic prosperity of the state.

Makinde said the approval from President Bola Tinubu for the upgrade would boost the economy of the state, its tourism and provide employment opportunities for the citizens.

“This is not a hasty decision. Neither are we simply trying to start a project because others are doing the same. This is a well-thought-out decision based on data, science and logic. In fact, right from Omituntun 1.0, we had already started taking action in this regard,” Governor Makinde said.

He disclosed that his administration has completed a 500,000 litre aviation fuel storage facility.

“We have completed the 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility, which has been concessioned to Bovas Group. We have also upgraded part of the facilities at the airport, which led to new airlines like Green Africa and Air Peace including Ibadan in their flight schedules,” he added.



Makinde added that with approval from President Tinubu, he would focus on expansion and extension of the runway.

He added that the international airport, when completed, would bring “potential for development” in key sectors of the economy of the state.

The Governor said aside agriculture and tourism, the airport will attract foreign investors into the state to tap its solid mineral.

“One of the major considerations for investors when coming to a State is interconnectivity – how easily and quickly they can get in and out of a place for business. How can we compete with global markets when people first have to go to Lagos, spend hours fighting the traffic and then head into Ibadan? The wasted man-hours are enough to keep serious investors away.

“The economic hub we are trying to create should attract existing companies looking to expand to come and set up business in our city. With an international airport, such expansion is easy to achieve. We have the potential to be a more attractive destination for businesses looking to establish regional headquarters or expand operations with an international airport.

“It is a fact of history that Ibadan is a nodal city, the place where traders arrived with their caravans. I always remember this when I think of the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam with their byline ‘See, Buy, Fly’. Ibadan has the potential of being the Schiphol of Nigeria with an international airport. We will have more international visitors to Come, See, Enjoy Oyo State tourist attractions. And as they come for business, leisure or bleisure, they will see and enjoy spending their money here as they patronise our local businesses.

“Our data shows that we will even be getting traffic from people in neighbouring States who would abandon landing in Lagos because Ibadan is closer. Such healthy competition will further stimulate the Nigerian economy. Remember, populations continue to grow, putting pressure on already existing facilities and creating a need for new infrastructure. Oyo State has the unique opportunity to leverage the growing population of southwest Nigeria and the continuous increase of persons who choose air travel or who, by necessity, must travel by air in and out of Nigeria,” he added.

The Oyo State governor added that he acknowledged the cost seemed enormous.

He added that the benefits expected when the airport is completed would make for the enormous cost.

“The initial cost may seem enormous, but the benefit for posterity, as shown from the analysis above, outweighs the cost. And who says we cannot do the two? We are already leveraging our comparative advantage in agriculture by attracting big business into our State. This international airport will further help us leverage further economic benefits from these businesses.

“This is a strategic investment and posterity will smile on us for opting to upgrade the Ibadan Airport Alakia to an international standard,” Makinde said.