Rivers State Of Emergency Is Illegal – Gov Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reported that the House of Representatives and the Senate, on Thursday, in a voice vote, ratified President Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

The federal lawmakers also upheld the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

In a statement, on Thursday, Makinde, who is Nyesom Wike‘s ally, said the President’s action should be condemned by all right-thinking citizens.

Titled ‘Stand Up, Even If You Are Alone’, Makinde stated that Nigeria’s democratic tenets must never be trifled irrespective of personal feelings or loyalty.

“This is why I stand today (Thursday) to say that the declaration of the State of Emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of the executive and legislative arms of government by the presidency is an illegality that right-thinking members of society must oppose,” he said.

A member of Wike’s G5, the Oyo State Governor commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s Governors Forum for standing against the state of emergency.

“Our democratic tenets must never be trifled with no matter our personal feelings and loyalties. This is the time to take a stand for fairness, equity and justice. And I am glad that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demonstrating the needed strength and leadership.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the PDP Governors’ Forum rose from an emergency meeting where we unanimously decided to challenge the actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a court of competent jurisdiction. We cannot fold our hands and watch the democracy we built for almost three decades be trampled upon,” he added.