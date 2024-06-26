Connect with us

Breaking: Makinde Obtains FG’s Approval To Make Ibadan Airport International

Governor Seyi Makinde Reshuffles Cabinet

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has successfully sustained an approval from the federal government to transform Ibadan airport into an international airport.

According to a reports, the development is aimed at enhancing the airport’s capacity to handle international flights, boost economic growth and improve connectivity for the region.

More to follow.

