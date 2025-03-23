FAAN Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Ibadan Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has declared a temporary shutdown of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport located in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Obiageli Orah, confirmed that the Federal Government has sanctioned this closure.

Orah explained that the purpose of the closure is to allow for significant upgrade work aimed at improving both infrastructure and operational standards.

Orah noted that this action is essential for the implementation of vital enhancements at the airport.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency has subsequently closed the runway and halted airport operations in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation regulations.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, due to ongoing upgrade works,” the statement read.

“As part of the Oyo State Government’s initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodelling works are currently underway.

“In compliance with Aviation Safety recommended standards and processes, the closure became imperative to ensure the safety of passengers as well as airport personnel.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this period.”