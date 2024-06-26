Nothing Will Change Even If You Reshuffle Your Cabinet Every Week – APC Knocks Makinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has reacted to Governor Seyi Makinde’s cabinet reshuffle.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju had announced a minor cabinet shake-up on Tuesday.

However, the APC argued that a cabinet reshuffle would make no difference unless Makinde implements an ideal blueprint or work plan.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC, Olawale Sadare, told Punch that the problem with Makinde’s administration is more than his choice of cabinet members.

Sadare insisted that the issue with the administration is Makinde, adding that the governor is neither a team player nor a democrat.

He said, “The problem with the current PDP administration of Governor Seyi Makinde is more than his choice of cabinet members but the person of the governor. We have observed that he is neither a team player nor a democrat.

“Five years down the line, none of his commissioners is popular as most residents cannot possibly tell who they are since they are not visible. Governor Makinde runs a one-man show and it is evident the governor does not give his appointees enough room to perform their functions.

“The most visible among the commissioners earned his popularity through his penchant for media stunts as he takes the opportunity of every traditional festival or social function to dance in front of cameras.

“Unless Governor Makinde sits down with relevant resource persons to produce an ideal blueprint or work plan which he would be ready to implement sincerely, no concrete developmental stride would be achieved by the Makinde administration.

“He can decide to reshuffle his cabinet every week but as long as he sees his appointees as mere figureheads, he cannot get the best from them. A situation whereby a commissioner cannot address the press without the consent of the governor speaks volumes about the condition under which they operate.”

