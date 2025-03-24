Gov Makinde Makes Fresh Appointment In Oyo Tertiary Institutions, Pilgrims’ Board

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has approved new appointments to the governing councils of three higher education institutions within the state.

A statement released by Makinde’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Monday in Ibadan, indicated that the governor also approved the appointment of nine part-time members to the Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board (Christian Wing).

Naija News reports that the appointments were communicated through a letter signed by the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi.

Professor Ayodeji Omole has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Governing Council for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, while Mrs. Titilayomi Ahmadu, Mr. Idowu Adeosun, Mr. Jelili Busari, and Dr. Teslim Adediran have been appointed as council members.

“Their appointment takes effect from April 1, 2025,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that Makinde also approved the appointment of the former Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan.

Naija News reports that the recently appointed council members include former House of Assembly member Hon. Seyi Adisa, Prof. Samson Ojoawo, Dr. Aminat Ahmed, and Prof. Mojeed Akinsola.

Their term, according to the Monday statement, begins immediately.

In addition, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi has been designated as the Chairman of the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic in Eruwa, succeeding the late Professor Abiodun Adebowale Ojo. His appointment is also effective immediately.

Furthermore, the governor has appointed nine Part-Time Members to assist Bishop David Ademola Moradeyo, the chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board (Christian Wing).

The new part-time members are Pastor Biodun Popoola, Pastor Iyiola Israel, Rev. Mathew Ojo, Rev. Father Alabi, Mrs Sarah Amuda, Bishop Ezekiel Adeleke, Rev. Dr. Mathew Oludare, Hon. Emmanuel Akanbi, and Mrs. Femi Odekunle. Their appointments take effect immediately.

Governor Makinde urged the new appointees to fulfil their responsibilities with commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the state.