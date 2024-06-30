Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 30th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 30th June 2024

The Dauda Lawal-led Zamfara State Government has rejected the federal permanent secretary appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday night.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had on June 28 approved the appointment of Maryam Ismaila Keshinro and seven others as permanent secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media, Ajuri Ngelale, disclose that the appointees were selected after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

But the Zamfara State government rejected the appointment of Ismaila, claiming that she is not an indigene of the state and is also not qualified to hold the position.

According to Premium Times, Zamfara’s Head of Service, Ahmad Liman, in an earlier letter in the selection process dated 24 May and addressed to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, claimed that Mrs Ismaila is not an indigene of the state and cannot legally represent the people of the state, hence, must be dropped.

The Presidency has dismissed the claims of a non-profit organisation, BudgiT, that the administration of President Bola Tinubu, plans to run four budgets within a fiscal year.

Naija News recalls that the Senate resumed plenary on Thursday to extend the capital section of the 2023 supplementary budget.

In a statement on Friday, BudgIT’s Country Director, Gabriel Okeowo, said it was worrisome that the Federal Government could be drafting a 2024 supplementary budget to be implemented alongside the 2023 yearly budget, 2023 supplementary budget, and 2024 annual budget.

Okeowo condemned the development, stating it would amount to severe budget credibility issues.

In a statement via X on Saturday, Peter Obi described the move as a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

Many persons have reportedly lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held today, Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The number of dead persons is yet to be ascertained but several of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza including this source.

A security source told Daily Trust that it was not clear whether it was a bomb blast or suicide bombers.

“We had twin blasts today; the first occurred around Hausari and the second around Mararaba area where people sell bicycles and items,” the source said.

Soldiers have reportedly taken over the streets of Gwoza.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has criticized the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the move to implement four budgets simultaneously.

The lawmakers said the budget will run concurrently with the 2024 national budget.

The implication is the country is currently running three budgets: the 2023 budget of N21.83 trillion signed by former president Muhammadu Buhari, the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget by President Tinubu, the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget, and an anticipated 2024 supplementary budget, thereby resulting in the simultaneous implementation of four budgets.

In a statement on Friday, BudgIT’s Country Director, Gabriel Okeowo, condemned the development and described the situation as worrisome and will amount to severe budget credibility issues.

In a statement via X on Saturday, Peter Obi described the move as a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the proposal of the Southern Governors’ Forum to decentralise minimum wage negotiations to state governments.

The NLC noted that allowing states to determine their minimum wages would harm workers’ welfare.

Naija News recalls that the Southern Governors’ Forum, on Friday, sought for states to be allowed to negotiate the minimum wage for workers independently.

Reacting to the proposal of the governors, the National Treasurer of the NLC, Akeem Ambali, in an interview with Saturday Punch, insisted that the governors had no power to negotiate the new minimum wage.

He added that the governors were compelled by law to implement the new national minimum wage.

Ambali advised the governors to stop trying to strong-arm the Federal Government and labour with their request to negotiate with labour individually, and instead focus on how they would implement the national minimum wage when it is approved.

A report has indicated that the Federal Government may have quietly begun the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye Report on restructuring government agencies and departments.

President Bola Tinubu had, about three months ago, set up a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, to implement the report within 12 weeks.

More than a month after the expiration of that timeline, a report from Western Post disclosed that the implementation had begun.

A memo to one of the ministers signed by the SGF and glimpsed by the aforementioned publication instructed the minister to immediately dissolve the affected firms.

It said this change should happen within 30 days.

One of the affected firms is the Nigerian Films and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), which is now to be integrated as a department within the ministry, instead of operating as a separate federal agency.

The Federal Government conveyed this directive to the ministry as part of the report of the ongoing implementation committee for the restructuring and consolidation of the Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

The directive was conveyed in a letter signed by George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on June 21.

According to the letter, the ministry was ordered to begin all necessary administrative, and financial processes and procedures that will lead to the winding down of the NFVCB agency.

President Bola Tinubu has signed an executive order to introduce zero tariffs, excise duties and Value-Added Tax (VAT) on imported pharmaceutical inputs.

The order introduced zero tariffs, excise duties, and Value-Added Tax (VAT) on specified machinery, equipment, and raw materials imported for pharmaceutical production.

The coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed the development in a statement.

The Minister noted that the order is crucial to the success of the initiative for unlocking the healthcare value chain (PVAC_NG), which was approved in October 2023 by the president.

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has claimed that the insecurity challenges facing northern Nigeria were worse under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sani made this known while speaking at the 40th anniversary and Reunion of the ’84’ set of Kagara Old Boys Association, an association of old students of Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

At the event, which was held at Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, Minna, Sani said the meeting was to allow the old boys to share memories and brainstorm on how to see the school reopening.

The former lawmaker noted that there is evidence that many of the top terrorists in the Northern region have been eliminated by security forces, unlike the administration of Buhari.

Sani said while he supported the temporary relocation of Government Science College, Kagara, as suggested by the Niger State Government, the school should be moved back to Kagara as soon as the security situation in the area improves.

The Deputy President of the Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC), Tommy Etim, has warned that the organised labour would not negotiate with governors.

Etim’s statement comes after the Southern Governors’ Forum sought for states to negotiate the minimum wage for workers independently.

In an interview with Punch, the labour leader, speaking on the proposal of the governors, said, “They are trying to create an unnecessary problem where there is none. I think Mr President should caution them, because pensions and the minimum wage are constitutional issues, and they are under the exclusive legislation.

“If the national minimum wage is approved today, it is incumbent on them to implement it. They can either negotiate it upwards or stop any negotiation, because it is not within their purview. The issue of the national minimum wage is tripartite in nature, and that is what we have done. Once the president ends the consultation, he will definitely send it to the National Assembly for them to legislate on it, so that it will be returned for the president’s assent.”

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Lere Oyewumi, has admitted to partaking in vote buying during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Osun West Senatorial District at the Red Chamber made the confession in a viral video online while receiving defectors to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Irewole local government.

Oyewumi said he gave out money to influence people to vote for him at a particular polling unit in Ikire, but Tunde Ayandosu, one of the loyalists of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his people didn’t allow him to win.

The PDP chieftain noted that he wooed Ayandosu to join the ruling party in Osun State due to his capacity as an opposition member.

