Labour Will Not Negotiate With Governors On Minimum Wage – TUC

The Deputy President of the Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC), Tommy Etim, has warned that the organised labour would not negotiate with governors.

Etim’s statement comes after the Southern Governors’ Forum sought for states to negotiate the minimum wage for workers independently.

In an interview with Punch, the labour leader, speaking on the proposal of the governors, said, “They are trying to create an unnecessary problem where there is none. I think Mr President should caution them, because pensions and the minimum wage are constitutional issues, and they are under the exclusive legislation.

“If the national minimum wage is approved today, it is incumbent on them to implement it. They can either negotiate it upwards or stop any negotiation, because it is not within their purview. The issue of the national minimum wage is tripartite in nature, and that is what we have done. Once the president ends the consultation, he will definitely send it to the National Assembly for them to legislate on it, so that it will be returned for the president’s assent.”

He added that no state governor had the right to negotiate the minimum wage downwards. “They can only negotiate it upwards. Labour doesn’t even have the right to negotiate the minimum wage with state governors. It is a tripartite committee for a reason.”

Etim further urged workers to remain resolute and believe in the negotiation, hopeful that the Federal Government would do the needful.