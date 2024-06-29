Just In: Zamfara Govt Rejects Tinubu’s Permanent Secretary Appointment

The Dauda Lawal-led Zamfara State Government has rejected the federal permanent secretary appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday night.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had on June 28 approved the appointment of Maryam Ismaila Keshinro and seven others as permanent secretaries to fill existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media, Ajuri Ngelale, disclose that the appointees were selected after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

But the Zamfara State government rejected the appointment of Ismaila, claiming that she is not an indigene of the state and is also not qualified to hold the position.

According to Premium Times, Zamfara’s Head of Service, Ahmad Liman, in an earlier letter in the selection process dated 24 May and addressed to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, claimed that Mrs Ismaila is not an indigene of the state and cannot legally represent the people of the state, hence, must be dropped.

The letter stated: “Consequent upon the commencement of the appointment process of the Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, issues arose that stirred the collective attention of the good people of Zamfara State as the par representative capacity of candidates deployed in the process, most especially the potential candidate pencilled for the appointment on the post of a permanent secretary purported from Zamfara State.

“The moves not only failed to meet the requirements provided under the eligibility criteria enshrined in the Public Service Rules (as revised) but also the requisite for the said post offends the content of a recent Federal Government Circular No. MH.7205/T/31 dated 7th September 2023, on Tenure policy respecting clinical Officers/Personnel since the potential candidate that wrongly claimed representation of the good people of Zamfara State is clinical personnel.

“It’s worthy of note to clarify from the onset, that the candidate infracted the key provision of Eligibility Criteria of the PSR, especially Rules 020811 (e) (f) which linked the requirements to indigeneship.

“For all purposes and intendment, the candidate is never an indigene of Zamfara State and would not legally claim or enjoy representation for the sake of the good people of Zamfara State. Furthermore, no purported documentation in that respect will legally qualify her to be a bonafide indigene of Zamfara State.”

“It’s against, this background, that I am therefore, directed to appeal to the collective conscience of the offices of the Head of the Federation and indeed all critical stakeholders to drop the candidacy of MARYAM IBRAHIM ALIYU or by whatever name called (Keshinro Maryam Ismaila) for the post of a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service in representation for the good people of Zamfara State to allow bonafide indigene of Zamfara extraction in the Federal Civil Service to legally and positively compete for the post.

“Lest, we may recover from being the least represented state in the Federal Civil Service and at the same time seek the satisfaction of the Constitutional requirements enshrined in section 14 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the state government added.

Findings by Premium Tines shows that Ismaila is from Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, contrary to claims by the state government.

Both her grandparents were born to a popular Christian family in Tsafe town.

Residents said the Keshinro appearing in her name is her husband’s name, who is Yoruba.

Mrs Ismaila’s late parents were Christians from the Hausa minority Christians found in Tsafe LGA. Her late father was an ECWA church pastor and was a very popular clergyman.