Insecurity Worse Under Buhari Than Tinubu – Shehu Sani

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has claimed that the insecurity challenges facing northern Nigeria were worse under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sani made this known while speaking at the 40th anniversary and Reunion of the ’84’ set of Kagara Old Boys Association, an association of old students of Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

At the event, which was held at Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, Minna, Sani said the meeting was to allow the old boys to share memories and brainstorm on how to see the school reopening.

The former lawmaker noted that there is evidence that many of the top terrorists in the Northern region have been eliminated by security forces, unlike the administration of Buhari.

Sani said while he supported the temporary relocation of Government Science College, Kagara, as suggested by the Niger State Government, the school should be moved back to Kagara as soon as the security situation in the area improves.

Recall that GSS Kagara has been shut down since the invasion of the school by bandits in 2021. Some students were abducted during the incident.

He said, “The security challenges would be over in the whole country because what we have now is better than the one we had during the Buhari administration. There are every evidence that many of the top terrorists have been eliminated by our security forces. And if you compare what we are having today to what we have had yesterday, it is still the best.”

“Under Buhari administration, we had aeries of attacks on schools including attacks on Green Field University, Kaduna, Bathel Batist school, Kaduna, Government Science College, Kagara, Federal Government Girls’ College, Yauri, Federal School of agricultural Mechanisation, Mando, Government Secondary school, Kankara, Government Secondary school, Jangibe, all under Buhari administration. So, we are hopeful that things would be better.

“It is unfortunate that the schools that produced some of the best hands in the history of this country are today the ruins of what they used to be. We must tell ourselves the fundamental truth that as long as we don’t provide education for our own young ones, we would be creating a force that we would not be able to contain in future.

“Northern Nigeria must take education seriously; we lag behind in education; we have the highest number of out of school children today. The activities of bandits and terrorists have destroyed the education fabrics and basis of northern Nigeria.

“The school we used to call our own has been deserted because bandits have once attacked the school and took hostage of students and some teachers.”