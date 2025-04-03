Shehu Sani Rejects Appointment As Judge For Miss World Nigeria Pageant

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has declined an appointment to serve as a judge for the upcoming Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant scheduled for April 4, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

The news of Sani’s appointment was initially shared by the event organiser, Senator Ben Bruce, who is also a former colleague of Sani in the 8th National Assembly.

Bruce took to his official social media handle on Wednesday to announce Sani’s role, offering congratulations to his friend on the prestigious position.

In his post, Bruce wrote: “Hearty congratulations to my good friend, Shehu Sani, on his appointment as a judge for the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant, taking place on April 4, at the Federal Palace Hotel. Kindly ensure you arrive on time, 6:00 PM sharp, and come dressed in your finest attire.”

However, Sani responded to the announcement on social media platform 𝕏, on Thursday, where he politely declined the invitation.

He thanked Bruce for the honour but provided personal and practical reasons for his decision.

“My wives will not be happy if I serve as a judge,” Sani humorously explained. “I have not been able to pass judgment on the most beautiful between my wives, let alone those I don’t know.”

Sani further stated that he lacked the expertise and experience required for such events, adding, “I don’t have the knowledge or experience in such events.”

The former senator also mentioned that the timing of the event coincided with the Sallah period, a time when he prefers to spend time with family and friends.

“This is the Sallah period when we spend time with family members and friends. Thank you for the honour and wish them well,” he concluded.

Sani, recognizing the potential inconvenience his decision may cause, offered an apology to Ben Bruce and the organisers of the pageant.

“I apologise for any inconvenience my rejection may have caused,” he wrote, adding a polite note of goodwill for the success of the event.