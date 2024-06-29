FG Quietly Begins Implementation Of Oronsaye Report, Gives Ministers 30 Days Ultimatum

A report has indicated that the Federal Government may have quietly begun the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye Report on restructuring government agencies and departments.

President Bola Tinubu had, about three months ago, set up a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, to implement the report within 12 weeks.

More than a month after the expiration of that timeline, a report from Western Post disclosed that the implementation had begun.

A memo to one of the ministers signed by the SGF and glimpsed by the aforementioned publication instructed the minister to immediately dissolve the affected firms.

It said this change should happen within 30 days.

One of the affected firms is the Nigerian Films and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), which is now to be integrated as a department within the ministry, instead of operating as a separate federal agency.

The Federal Government conveyed this directive to the ministry as part of the report of the ongoing implementation committee for the restructuring and consolidation of the Federal Government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

The directive was conveyed in a letter signed by George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on June 21.

According to the letter, the ministry was ordered to begin all necessary administrative, and financial processes and procedures that will lead to the winding down of the NFVCB agency.

The ministry was also directed to issue a report on the transition of the NFVCB within the first month after becoming a department of the ministry.

“Accordingly, the Ministry of Art, Culture & Creative Economy is hereby mandated to initiate all necessary administrative/ financial processes and procedures that will lead to the winding down of the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board and subsequent scrapping for It to function as a Department in the Ministry within three weeks of the receipt of this communication.

“The scrapping feedback should be made to the undersigned within the first 30 days of being a Department under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture & Creative Economy,” the letter read.