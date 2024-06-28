‘Your Plan To Unseat Tinubu Can Create Serious Problem In Nigeria – Shehu Sani Warns Northern Leaders

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has warned Northern leaders to abandon plans to evict President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 Presidential elections.

Naija News reports that in recent times, top Northern political leaders have met with former President Muhammadu Buhari, breeding speculations that their meetings were centred on the 2027 election.

However, Sani, in an interview with Arise TV, said the move to unseat Tinubu in the next election will negatively affect the unity of Nigeria.

The former lawmaker advised Northern leaders to plug into the policies and programmes of Tinubu’s administration that will benefit the Northern part of Nigeria, which has been grappling with insecurity and poverty, amongst other problems, instead of trying to gain more political power.

He said, “There is evidence of rallying of forces, regrouping of forces- political forces from the North- trying to use former President Buhari as a rallying point in order to evict the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and they hope to resurrect his political chance in the house of the masses and portray the government as one that has been undermining the North and one that has not been living up to its campaign promises to the region being that it has its highest votes from there. And I must warn that attempts to do that can create a serious problem for our country.

“Buhari has been in power for eight years and there has never been any serious Southerner that challenged his own government in terms of trying to remove him out of office. And secondly, we should know that before you think of power, we should think of the whole country. We should be thinking of a united country, a peaceful country. Nigeria is still a fragile nation. What will happen if Southern politicians decide to also form the idea of uniting themselves and making a position that this is their stand? There will be no Nigeria.

“So, they should, in the interest of the unity of the country and the future of the country, sacrifice their own personal ambition at least for 2027, and the North will have the moral right to ask for power after the second term of this administration.

“This desperation for power will not go well for the region, for the unity and collective peace of our country as a nation.”