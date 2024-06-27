‘This Is Heartbreaking’ – Mother Of Teen Actress, Angel Unigwe Sues Kanayo O. Kanayo

Juliet Kings Unigwe, the mother of teen actress, Angel Unigwe, has taken legal action against veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, over an alleged breach of contract.

Naija News reported that Kanayo, in a post via his Instagram page last Friday, said the fast-rising actress breached a filming contract with his production firm after her mother came to the movie location and took her home before the expiration of their contract duration.

Kanayo said he had received a similar alleged breach of contract between Angel, her mother and other movie producers before it happened to him.

The thespian called on Nollywood producers to boycott the teen actress, threatening that he would disrupt any movie shoot involving her.

Reacting, the mother of the actress, in a statement shared on Angel’s Instagram page, described the allegation as false and defamatory.

She noted that there was no breach of contract, stressing that it is deeply heartbreaking to subject the talented actress to such treatment.

She further stated that legal action had been taken, as she called on the security agencies to intervene in the matter and guarantee Angel’s safety.

Part of the statement read, “First, for the public record, we wish to state categorically that we hold sacred the terms of any contract we enter into and we are fully committed to performing all lawful obligations required of us under such contracts.

“We vehemently deny the false accusations and slanderous statements contained in Mr. Kanayo’s video. We want to assure the public that we have done no such thing and are deeply hurt by these unfounded allegations.”