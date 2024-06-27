Enugu Rangers Yet To Receive 2023-2024 NPFL Prize Money – Owumi

The Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Davidson Owumi, has confirmed that Enugu Rangers have not received their prize money.

Enugu Rangers emerged winners of the 2023-2024 NPFL campaign on matchday 37, a week to the end of the season following their home victory over Bendel Insurance.

They beat Gombe United 1-2 away from home to finish the campaign with 70 points in 38 games. During the trophy presentation ceremony, the Enugu-based side received a mock cheque of 150 million as the prize money for winning the league on Sunday, June 23.

In an interview with veteran journalist, Mitchell Obi on Sports Salsa, Davidson Owumi admitted that the prize money has not gotten to the league winners.

Owumi added that the league body is working on releasing the money to the club within 7 days in line with its regulations. He also added that the league body is aiming to make the payment during the FA Cup final between Abia Warriors and El-Kanemi Warriors in Lagos on Saturday, June 30, 2024.

He said, “They have given the mock cheque and they should receive their prize money cheque in the next few days hopefully they will get it if they come for the 2024 President’s Federation Cup this weekend because it ought not to be more than seven working days after they win the league.”

In his assessment of the just concluded 2023-2024 NPFL season, Owumi added: “The NFF put up a good selection of people to be in the NPFL board and the clubs too were also cooperative, while the press was there too. It was a win-win situation for the entire sectors involved in the league. We could not have done anything without the fans. It is just the beginning of a very long journey.”

Earlier today, Naija News reported that the 2024-2025 NPFL season will commence on August 31, 2024. But Davidson Owumi said though the fixtures and the start date for the forthcoming league are ready, they are tentative until they are approved by the Club Owners and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during the league body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM)

“From the NPFL internal workings, we already have that one in place but the league board also need to call the Congress of Nigeria Clubs for them to agree”, Owumi said.

“It is the only thing left to be done because the fixtures, dates and other things are ready. But we cannot say that because the Congress of Clubs need to ratify it so that we do not jump the gun.”