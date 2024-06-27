2024-2025 NPFL Season Gets Start Date

The 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season has gotten a start date barely a week after the 2023-2024 season ended.

Recall that the 2023-2024 NPFL season ended on Sunday, June 23, 2024, a week after Enugu Rangers defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, to confirm themselves as champions.

Interestingly, the Enugu state-based club also won their last league game of the season which was against Plateau United.

At the end of 38 games of thrilling encounters across Nigeria, four clubs – Sporting Lagos, Doma United, Heartland, and Gombe United – were relegated to the second-tier league, Bendel Insurance.

The league champions who won 150 million naira prize money will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League alongside second-placed Remo Stars. Third-placed Enyimba are expected to feature in the Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Beyond Limits, Ikorodu City FC, Nasarawa United, and El-Kanemi Warriors have been promoted to feature in the 2024-2025 NPFL campaign.

The said season will commence on Saturday, August 31, according to NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye.

The NPFL official X page confirmed this with a post which reads: “Next season will kick off on August 31, 2024 – NPFL chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye.”

At the time of writing, the league body has not confirmed when the fixtures for the 2024-2025 NPFL season will be released. But reports claimed that the fixtures are ready and awaiting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and club owners’ approval.