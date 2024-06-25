Oyo State Governor Impressed With Shooting Stars’ 4th-placed Finish In NPFL

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, is happy with the performance of the state-owned football club, Shooting Stars, in the just concluded 2023-2024 NPFL season.

Shooting Stars enjoyed one of the most unprecedented runs in their recent history as they finished in the top four after a prolonged NPFL campaign.

The Ibadan-based club recorded 18 wins, 8 draws, and 12 defeats which earned them 62 points in 38 games, 8 points below the winners of the league, Enugu Rangers.

Unfortunately for them, the performance wasn’t enough for them to pick up a continental ticket since the NPFL can only produce three teams for continental competitions.

In a chat with the Shooting Stars media team, governor Makinde said the target of the side in the forthcoming season is to qualify for a continental competition as he noted that the management of the Oluyole Warriors would return to the drawing board ahead of the campaign.

“The team has made considerable progress in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), finishing in fourth place compared to last season,” the governor said.

“As it is, there is room for the team to accomplish even more and we will go back to the drawing board to work towards our goal of qualifying for the continental Championship next season.”