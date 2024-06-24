2023-2024 NPFL Season: Relegated Clubs, Best Player, Promoted Teams, Top Scorer, Others

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season officially ended on Sunday, June 23, with some heartbreaking results.

Note that before the last matchday of the 2023-2024 NPFL season, Enugu Rangers had already won the title with a game in hand.

Despite that, they ended the season with a win as they beat relegated Gombe United 1-2 away from home. With that, they ended the season top on the table with 70 points in 38 games.

Enugu Rangers earned 150 million as prize money for winning the 2023-2024 NPFL title.

Relegated clubs after the 2023-2024 NPFL season

After the prolonged 2023-2024 NPFL season, four clubs made their way down to the Nigeria National League (the country’s second-tier league).

Sporting Lagos, who were expected to defeat Shooting Stars in Ibadan on the last matchday to secure their survival lost 1-0 to the host. Hence, they ended up losing out on survival.

Below are the relegated clubs:

1. Gombe United with 25 points in 38 games.

2. Heartland with 38 points in 38 games.

3. Doma United with 44 points in 38 games.

4. Sporting Lagos with 46 points in 38 games.

NPFL clubs qualified for the 2024-2025 CAF Champions League:

1. Enugu Rangers

2. Remo Stars

Confederation Cup

1. Enyimba

2. Winner of the Federation Cup (Abia Warriors or El-Kanemi who will play the final of the competition on June 29).

NNL Clubs Qualified for the 2024-2025 NPFL season

1. Beyond Limits

2. Ikorodu City FC

3. Nasarawa United

4. El-Kanemi Warriors

2023-2024 NPFL top scorer

Enyimba forward Chijioke Mbaoma is the highest goalscorer of the 2023-2024 NPFL season.

The 21-year-old Mbaoma who scored a goal in Enyimba’s 2-0 win over Plateau United on the last matchday ended the season with 17 league goals in 34 games.

Remo Star striker, Sikiru Alimi finished second in the NPFL scorers chart with 15 goals.

2023-2024 NPFL Player of the season

26-year-old Shooting Stars of Ibadan defender, Gbolagade Adelowo ended the just-concluded season with the NPFL Player of the Season award.

Below are all the 2023-2024 NPFL last matchday of the season results:

Gombe United Vs Enugu Rangers

Akwa United Vs Rivers United

3-1

Kano Pillars Vs Lobi Stars

3-2

Kwara United Vs Heartland

4-0

Bendel Insurance Vs Bayelsa United

0-2

Remo Stars Vs Katsina United

2-1

Niger Tornadoes Vs Sunshine Stars

2-1

Enyimba Vs Plateau United

2-0

Shooting Stars Vs Sporting Lagos

1-0

Doma United Vs Abia Warriors

1-1