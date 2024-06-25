Sporting Lagos Vow To Return To NPFL “As Soon As Possible”

Relegated Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Sporting Lagos have vowed to return to the elite league immediately.

Sporting Lagos was expected to be the new jewel of the NPFL and they were almost looking that way in their debut season as they ignited Lagosians’ love for the league, especially in the early stage of the campaign.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t maintain the tempo, as they recorded just 12 wins in 38 league games. That ended them with just 46 points.

Hence, coach Abdullahi Biffo and his boys went down to the Nigeria National League (NNL) after just a season in the elite league.

In a statement posted on the club’s official X page, the glamorous side stressed that they aim to return to the NPFL “as soon as possible”.

The club’s statement reads: “After a whirlwind debut season in the NPFL, Sunday’s against Shooting Stars confirms our relegation.

“It’s been an emotional several weeks — an emotional year. From a seven-game winless streak and a blowout SW derby to Lagos Island roadshows and away game road trips, this has been a season to remember.

“But this is a 100-year project — today’s setbacks are tomorrow’s stepping stones. We will surely be back in top flight as soon as possible.

“To our fans who travel from near and far and have stuck with us through every win and loss — we say a big thank you.

“You have made every blow less painful and every triumph infinitely more meaningful.”

