Tottenham may try to trigger the release clause in Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze‘s contract as they show transfer interest in the 25-year-old Englishman, according to Talksport.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a 25-year-old English midfielder for Leicester, is a target for Brighton, the Telegraph reported.

Johan Bakayoko, a forward for PSV Eindhoven who is 21 years old and from Belgium, has drawn interest from Arsenal, DHNet claimed.

Joao Palhinha, a 28-year-old midfielder from Portugal, is still wanted by Bayern Munich, but they are far short of Fulham’s £60 million asking price, according to the Telegraph.

Pedro Goncalves, a 25-year-old winger for Sporting Lisbon, is a target for Aston Villa, A Bola reported.

Ben Johnson, a 24-year-old English defender, is in advanced talks with Ipswich about a free transfer when his West Ham contract expires next week, according to Daily Times.

Although Manchester United and Juventus have held negotiations over Adrien Rabiot’s potential signing, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also in the running for the 29-year-old French midfielder, Teamtalk claimed.

Edmund Baidoo, an eighteen-year-old Ghanaian winger for Sogndal, is being pursued by Nottingham Forest and Brighton, according to Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is about to ink a new contract with the team, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

At Manchester United, Ten Hag, 54, will continue to be referred to as “manager” despite discussions of a “head coach” position, according to the Mail.

After talks with Manchester United, Barcelona may be interested in signing 24-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho on loan, Sport claimed.

After joining Leeds on loan last season, Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 27, is currently in advanced transfer negotiations with Real Betis over a permanent deal, Football Insider reported.

The 18-year-old Spanish striker Marc Guiu of Barcelona is being pursued by Chelsea, who will activate his 6 million euro release clause, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Southampton have expressed interest in 31-year-old English forward Danny Ings, who West Ham are willing to let go this summer, according to Football Insider.

Spurs defeated other Premier League teams to acquire 16-year-old George Feeney, a striker for Glentoran who played junior football for both Wales and Northern Ireland, according to London.Football.

Barcelona have made a loan bid to Hull’s 22-year-old English winger Jaden Philogene, with the option to buy, according to Esports.