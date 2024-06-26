IPOB: Arewa Youths Claim Igbos Prefer Unity Over Biafra Independence

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has claimed that if a referendum took place, the majority of Igbos would opt to stay within Nigeria rather than break away to establish Biafra.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, believes that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, would lose such a referendum.

According to Daily Post, Shettima stated that while some Igbos seek justice and fairness, the Biafra movement has been overtaken by criminal elements.

Despite being detained, Kanu has voiced his concerns about the continuous violence and insecurity in the Southeast.

The AYCF National President emphasized that most Igbos prefer unity and stability within Nigeria.

Shettima said: “As a Nigerian, I know that IPOB can’t win a referendum today because an average Igbo man wants to remain a Nigerian. All they are demanding is justice, equity, and fair play.

“If there is a referendum within the Southeast, I’m sure they will lose because the majority of Igbos want to be Nigerians, apart from a few individuals who are agitating for reasons best known to them.

“I won’t tell you that most Igbos believe in the agitation, but out of fear, they won’t speak out; they are scared. They are afraid of certain people.

“I can tell you that if there is a referendum today, the Biafran voice will be heard, but the majority will have their way at the end of the day.”