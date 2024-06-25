CHIVIDO24: Davido Gifts His Wife, Chioma A Brand New Car (Video)

Afrobeats sensation and newlywed, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma Adeleke, a brand new car to mark their wedding.

In videos making rounds online, the singer presented his Queen with a brand new white SUV and a beautiful bouquet of roses.

Chioma was pleasantly surprised by the grand gift from her husband and expressed her happiness with a beaming smile.

Naija News reports that social media has been filled with happy moments at the much-anticipated wedding between Davido and Chioma taking place in Lagos State today June 25, 2025.

Advertisement

Davido, had earlier assured Chioma’s parent of his intentions for their daughter and promised her a lifetime of assurance.

Davido declared, “I promise you that your daughter will be protected, respected and connected. Mummy, Daddy I love you. Everybody knows that I’m happy for this day and this is the happiest day of my life.”

See video below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Davido, was moved to tears as Chioma’s parents prayed for the couple at their traditional wedding.

A touching video circulating online captured Davido shedding tears of joy while Chioma’s father bestowed blessings upon them.

In the video, the couple was seen kneeling before Chioma’s parents as her father prayed for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the prayer concluded and Davido raised his head, his tear-streaked face was evident, and his groomsman quickly dabbed away his tears.