Check Out Davido’s ‘Be There Still’ Lyrics Ahead Of Upcoming Album
Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has released ‘Be There Still,’ the third single from his upcoming album.
Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star recently rescheduled the release date of his album ‘5ive’ to April 18.
In ‘Be There Still,’ Davido reflects on his journey in the music industry, highlighting his success and divine blessings.
Following the release of the song, David is topping the trend on 𝕏 with over 117,000 posts.
Similarly, ‘Be There Still’ has close to 50,000 views on YouTube and is number 12 on trending.
Below are the lyrics of the song.
[Intro]
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
(Marv)
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
Gey, gey gey, gey gey
[Verse 1]
I want to have it all
Still dey find my result
Na God dey bless mе all the way
Twelve yеars, I’m still on top
And my cup runneth over
I get days I sober
Oh I sober
My baby, we start older
[Pre-Chorus]
Holy sign
Fast forward, no rewind
We going high with family for my side, oh (Yeah)
No be fight (Yeah, yeah)
When with everybody, dey my side (Oh, I know, oh)
But I no mind, oh, I don’t mind, oh
[Chorus]
Anywhere money dey make, dem call me
I will be there still
[Loco, loco ?], across the border
I will be there still
Money go go, money go come
I will be there still
I will be there still
Anywhere money dey make, dem call me
I will be there still
[Loco, loco ?], across the border
I will be there still
Money go go, money go come
I will be there still
I will be there still
[Verse 2]
My eyes pure like pure water
I want to know [?]
And you can’t fight de destiny
De pen brings out the best in me
[?] (Gey gey)
[?] (Gey gey)
[Pre-Chorus]
Holy sign
Fast forward, no rewind
We going high with family for my side, oh (Yeah)
No be fight (Yeah, yeah)
When with everybody, dey my side (Oh, I know, oh)
But I no mind, oh, I don’t mind, oh
[Chorus]
Anywhere money dey make, dem call me
I will be there still
[Loco, loco ?], across the border
I will be there still
Money go go, money go come
I will be there still
I will be there still
Anywhere money dey make, dem call me
I will be there still
[Loco, loco ?], across the border
I will be there still
Money go go, money go come
I will be there still
I will be there still