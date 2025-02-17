‘You Are A Disgrace To Your Children’ – Davido Attacks Osun Commissioner Of Police

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has called out the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Umar Abba, over the political crisis rocking the state.

Naija News reports that Davido’s uncle and the Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, alongside his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been embroiled in a political tussle with All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

The crisis stems from attempts by sacked Local government chairmen elected on the platform of the APC to force their way into office despite court orders removing them from office.

Governor Adeleke had at press conference on Sunday raised alarm over an alleged plot by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to cause chaos and anarchy in the state from Monday, February 17, 2025.

The Governor alleged that Oyetola is conspiring with several law enforcement agents, including the State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, to destabilize the state.

According to him, the minister is spearheading moves to enforce a court order that reversed the sacking of local council chairmen elected on the state platform of the APC.

Adeleke clarified that the council chairmen were sacked before he was sworn in as Governor of Osun State, contrary to the lies being peddled that the chairmen and councillors were sacked by his Executive Order.

The local government secretariats in the state on Monday morning became battlefields as gunshots rented the air when the sacked local government chairmen and their allies attempted to enter the various secretariats but were resisted by the PDP members.

Displeased with the current situation in the state, Davido called out Abba via his X handle on Monday.

He wrote, “Mr commissioner respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us !! Make we all kuku mad !! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post u everyday everywhere Mr man !!! Try me fucker. Mr Umar abba osun state commissioner u are a disgrace to ur children !! !!! Game on FUCKER !!!! All of us go mad together !! Werey!!!”