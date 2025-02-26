Where Is Davido? Reactions As Otedola Hosts Burna Boy And Wizkid [Photos]

Billionaire entrepreneur, Femi Otedola, recently welcomed Grammy-winning Nigerian artists Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) to his residence in Lagos.

Naija News reports that on Wednesday, Otedola took to 𝕏 to share images from the gathering, noting that the purpose of the meeting was to share insights and honour the worldwide influence of Afrobeats.

However, the appearance of these Afrobeats icons at the billionaire’s estate has generated considerable excitement on social media.

Numerous users have highlighted the notable absence of their colleague, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, who is often considered one of the “big three” Afrobeats performers alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Sharing photos from the meeting, Otedola wrote, “A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons @wizkidayo @burnaboy at my Lagos home. Always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats …F.Ote”

See mixed reactions from netizens below:

Samuel Oamen 🇳🇬 @sami_oamen – Why was Davido not invited?

klassic Jay – @Opsylo_jay – Nothing dey pain Davido pass pictures like this. Very soon we will still see an interview of him talking about how Nigerians hate him because he’s from rich home.

Petkoff @itzpetkoff – Everyone asking about Davido. Man probably sat with otedola as a child… Wiz and Burna dy live David past

Cleverly @Cleverlydey4u – Dem no born Burna Boy well make him light igbo for this kind meeting.

BLOCKXS.COM @blockxs – What about Davido’s attendance?

Le ga cy @iamlegacyfund – Why you no invite Osak, you no rate him?

BIG ENERGY @Energycrypt – You don’t invite davido and make him not ask you to download 1Xbet and play sporty

Cam @CSASHILL – Wow This is serious. Anybody else thinking what I’m thinking

TaïKun @BiGTaiKun – Where is David?

Moses Okpogode @MOkpogode – Haters are yet to learn the use of English language. The key word is ‘some’ not ‘our biggest’

Which implies there are more of the biggest. Yeye fowls who feel everything is about shading @davido. Otedola’s house is Dsvido’s home anyday.

Not for photo op’s.

Jahil Jim @JahilJim – You know say this kind setting no go fit frogido, you go need bring Agbero wey plenty inside first before frogido go fit enta.