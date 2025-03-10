Why I Like Davido – King Charles lll Reveals

British monarch, King Charles III, has expressed his admiration for Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the monarch in the new Apple Music show, The King’s Music Room, which premiered on Monday, March 10, 2025, revealed that Davido’s music made him fall in love with Pidgin English.

In the post shared by Davido via his Instagram story, King Charles also expressed the desire to speak Pidgin English during his next visit to Nigeria.

He further applauded the Afrobeat genre of music, adding that it is becoming more popular worldwide.

“Davido has made me love Pidgin language. I would like to speak it the next time I visit Nigeria. Thanks to Afrobeats, it’s becoming more popular around the world,” Charles III stated.

Meanwhile, Davido has declared Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen as his greatest of all time (GOAT) in the realm of football.

This means that Davido rates Osimhen above other top Super Eagles of Nigeria players like Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface.

Osimhen, a former LOSC Lille forward, has emerged as one of Nigeria’s standout footballers in recent years. With 35 caps for his national team, he has showcased his exceptional skills on numerous occasions.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in Napoli’s triumphant Serie A campaign, contributing significantly to their success. As Nigeria’s second-all-time highest goal scorer, with 21 goals, Osimhen has established himself as a key figure for the Super Eagles, consistently delivering impressive performances.