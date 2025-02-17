‘The Bloodshed Infuriated Me’ – Davido Makes U-turn After Attacking Osun Commissioner Of Police

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said his earlier attack on the Osun State Commissioner of police, Muhammed Umar Abba, was due to the bloodshed in the state.

Naija News reports that Davido had accused Abba of not following the rule of law after thugs invaded all 30 local government councils in the state and killed three people.

In a post via his X handle on Monday, Davido after reviewing the situation in the state appreciated the efforts of the state Commissioner of police.

He stated that it was a grave oversight not to have acknowledged the efforts of the police and urged the security agencies to intensify effort to sustain peace in the state.

Davido also called on residents of the state and all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful LG election on Saturday, February 22nd.

He said, “Further review of political developments in Osun State revealed more facts, including several genuine efforts by the state security agencies, including the State Commissioner of Police. The bloodshed of today infuriated me so much that I initially heaped all the blame on the Commissioner of Police.

“I now see that the issue is more than that of the Commissioner of Police or other security chiefs. The needless killings today angered me so deeply that I thought they should have been nipped in the bud. Yet, I can see that the security agencies, led by the Commissioner of Police, put in their best and deserve commendation.

“In memory of the innocent souls lost, human emotions overwhelmed me and many of my friends. We did not know the Commissioner of Police had been having sleepless nights alongside other commanders. At this point, the contributions of the police commissioner were not fully appreciated by me. This is a grave oversight, and I want to declare that his support for the rule of law and the protection of peace in Osun State is hereby acknowledged and appreciated.

“In memory of the dead and the injured, I urge the security agencies, including the Commissioner of Police, to redouble their efforts to sustain peace. We must allow the rule of law to prevail.

“We must also work to ensure that the local government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22nd, is held peacefully. Achieving this will be a crowning glory not just for politicians but for security chiefs, including the Osun State Commissioner of Police.

“I wish the Commissioner of Police and other security commanders the best of luck as they address the challenges of the moment.”