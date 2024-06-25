CHIVIDO24: ‘Lifetime Insurance’ – Davido’s Pledge To Chioma’s Parents (Video)

Afrobeats sensation and newlywed, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, reassured the parents of his bride, Chioma Rowland, that he would ensure their daughter is well-respected and protected in their marital journey.

Naija News reports that during his wedding in Lagos today, Davido told Chioma’s parents that their daughter would be protected, respected and connected.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner expressed his commitment to Chioma by offering her a promise of “lifetime Insurance.”

In his speech, Davido emphasized, “I assured her a lifetime commitment. I guarantee your daughter will be protected, respected and connected.”

To Chioma’s parents, he lovingly added, “Mummy and daddy, I love you.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has felicitated with his colleague, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, on their wedding day.

Naija News reports that today is the traditional wedding ceremony of Davido and Chioma, his long-time lover.

Joining the host of other celebrities and well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the couple, Portable prayed for God’s blessings upon Davido and Chioma.

Reposting a video of the couple’s pre-wedding shoot via his Instagram account, The ‘Zazu’ crooner captioned: “Ori Ade, God bless your family @davido.”

This comes amid Portable’s ongoing social media feud with Davido.