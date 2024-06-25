CHIVIDO24: Davido Shed ‘Tears Of Joy’ As Chioma’s Father Blesses Their Marriage

Afrobeats star and newlywed, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, was moved to tears as Chioma Rowland’s parents prayed for the couple at their traditional wedding.

A touching video circulating online captured Davido shedding tears of joy while Chioma’s father bestowed blessings upon them.

Naija News reports that the much-anticipated wedding of Davido and Chioma in Lagos State has flooded social media with joyful and touching moments. Amidst the celebrations, there were also deeply emotional scenes.

In the video, the couple is seen kneeling before Chioma’s parents as her father prayed for them.

Advertisement

Chioma’s father prayed, “David and Chioma, on Christ the solid rock you will stand. If you think you have made it, what the Lord will do is almost ten times what you see. You are blessed in the morning, afternoon, and night. Everywhere you go, there will be light. Anywhere you go where there is confusion, your presence will bring direction.

“You are a solution and never a problem. God is blessing you and will continue to bless you. You are a fountain of blessings to the Adelekes, not a disgrace. You have fought battles, and God says he has taken over.”

As the prayer concluded and Davido raised his head, his tear-streaked face was evident, and his groomsman quickly dabbed away his tears.

Advertisement

Before the blessings, Davido had expressed his commitment to Chioma and their future, promising her parents that he would cherish and protect their daughter.

Davido proclaimed, “I promise you that your daughter will be protected, respected, and connected. Mummy, Daddy, I love you. Everyone knows I am happy today; this is the happiest day of my life.”

See video below:

Advertisement